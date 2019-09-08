|
William James Claus, age 74, of Lorain passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice following a brief illness.He was born on May 28, 1945 in Lorain, Ohio to William Henry and Maryhelen (nee Kolopos) Claus and was a 1963 graduate of Lorain High School.William served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era. Thereafter, he pursued his passion of a career in teaching and training in the automotive technical industry. He commenced teaching at Lorain High and Admiral King High Schools, then advanced his career as a Regional Trainer for various automotive companies. He retired from Ohio Technical College in Cleveland as a master BMW certification instructor. He was an extremely hard worker who took great pride in his career.A devout Catholic he was an active member of the Church of St. Peter, in Lorain. He was also a member of The American Legion, in Elyria, The Elks Club, in Lorain, The Eagles Club, in Amherst and The Knights of Columbus, in Lorain.William was a personable, outgoing man who enjoyed speaking in front of crowds, and was an avid reader and historian. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and taking summer vacations at the beach.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Fran (nee Falbo); daughters, Tammie (Hector) Serrano, Chrissy (Tom) Brezina, and Daniella (Sam) Hensley; grandchildren, Aaron Serrano, Luke Hensley, Tyler Brezina, Drew Hensley, Gabi Brezina, and Peyton Hensley; sister Pam Bulloch; and the brother that he never had, Jimmy Salata.William was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maryhelen Claus; and his sister, Diane Aguilar.The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 in the funeral center followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 9, 2019