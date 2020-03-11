|
William John "Jack" "Doc" Broz, 70, of Lorain, OH, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at University Hospitals, Elyria Medical Center. He was born May 5, 1949, at St. Joseph Hospital, Lorain, OH to William J. Broz, Sr. and Mildred Lynn Broz (née James). The oldest of seven children, Jack graduated from Lorain High School in 1967. He went on to serve in the United States Navy, as a Corpsman, from 1967 to 1971. He was stationed at U.S. Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune, NC. Jack was later deployed to Vietnam, with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, in 1969. During his time in Vietnam, Jack was part of Battalion Aide Station, Combined Action Program School and Combined Action n Platoon 1-4-1. He received many citations and various awards during his military career. Jack received the Combat Action Ribbon, Navy and Marine Corps. Unit Commendation, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (with Marine Corps. Combat Device), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation, Vietnamese Civil Action Unit Citation and Vietnamese Service Medal. Jack spent a portion of his tour living in a Vietnamese village providing care to the local children and their families. After Vietnam, Jack went on to attend Heidelberg University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Communication/Theatre Arts, in 1975. He later graduated from Kent State University, with a Masters in Library and Information Sciences in 2006. Jack continued his dedication to public service throughout his career. While attending Heidelberg University, he worked as a Nursing assistant at St. Joseph Hospital. After graduating, using his medical background and education, he went on to become the Public Information Officer for St. Joseph Hospital. During his tenure in this position, he positioned himself as the “go-to” person for all Lorain County Media, working on news stories dealing with medical matters. The medical staff would often call on Jack to photograph new medical procedures and unusual cases. Later on in life, Jack found his calling in the education field. He worked in the Amherst School system as a teacher. He finished his career as the Librarian and Media Specialist at Amherst High School, where he was beloved by the students and faculty alike. While at the high school he enjoyed teaching students the most efficient ways to research and he was treasured for his wealth of knowledge. In addition to his regular duties, he gave lectures and presentations to the students about his time in Vietnam. He would bring in all of his gear and dress the students in it to demonstrate the weight he carried. In 2002, Jack attended his first reunion with the members of Alpha 1/4. These meetings were very special to him. The love and respect his fellow Marines had for him never waned and when they were in the room together it was as if the years melted away. He attended these meetings until he became too sick to travel. He was beset by numerous cancers related to his exposure to toxins during his military service. He endured the treatments stoically and without complaint. His fortitude and his positive outlook was amazing to behold. Jack was known for his love of history, his quiet demeanor, and his story telling. He brought his extensive knowledge of history to life through his passion for model making, spending endless hours creating aircraft and dioramas. He was deeply loved by all those who knew him. He loved being with his family and spending time with his precious grandchildren. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Anna; and their children, John (Amy) Muriello, Michael (Samantha) Muriello, Eric, Kasia, and Adam; sisters, Carol (Doug) Mathews, Cathy Broz; brothers, Jon, Ray and Rick Broz; as well as his grandchildren, Logan and Natalie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred “Lynn” Broz; and his brother, Jim Broz. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13th from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst. Prayers will be held on Saturday at 9:15 a.m., in the funeral center, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 418 West 15th St., Lorain OH. The Rev. Fr. Robert Glepko, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Full military honors will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com. Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s memory to local veteran organizations.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2020