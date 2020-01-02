|
William K. Frisky, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He retired from a long career in sales; was a veteran of the U.S. Army; and was a Past President of the local UAW. Bill really enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, boating, and golfing. He also liked woodworking, country music, dancing, and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bill’s greatest love, however, was his family! He is survived by his loving children, William Frisky (Kelly) of Sheffield Village, Sandy Rader (Barry, deceased) of Santa Rosa, FL, Karen Frisky (Walter) of Avon Lake, Scott Frisky (Andrea) of Delaware, OH, Bobbie Frisky of Lorain, and Beth Ann Frisky of Lorain; grandchildren, Michael, Melissa, Ryan, and Shawn Frisky, Bradley and Jacob Rader, Cyle Perry, Grant and Madison Frisky, Ashley, Chester, Ernest, Adrian, and Michael; many great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert Frisky (Mickey), Mary Lou Davis (James, deceased), and Eileen Keefe (Jack, deceased). He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Ada Frisky; wives, Florence (nee Shrum) and Jane (nee Stemerich); and an infant sister, Rebecca Frisky. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 3, 2020