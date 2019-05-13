William L. Beeman, 89, of Avon Lake, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1930, to his late parents, Stewart and Maxine (nee Myers), in Seville, Ohio. He attended the U.S. Maritime School and was a proud member of the United States Merchant Marines. Bill was awarded the Navy Cross of Honor for bravery. He married his sweetheart, Anna Mae (nee Kratzer), in 1953, and together, they raised their family in Avon Lake. He was employed by the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company. Bill enjoyed Theater and was active in The Wadsworth Footlighters, a Murder Mystery Company, The Bay Village Community Theater Group, Mighty Goliath Productions, and The Ohio Community Theater Association. He won many awards for his acting and was a great help to aspiring young actors. In his later years, Bill was appointed by the Mayor to be the Chairman of the Cable Advisory Commission. He created the cable television show "Around and About Avon Lake." He directed and produced the show until his retirement in 1990. After retirement, Bill and Anna Mae moved to Lake Lure, North Carolina. During retirement, he enjoyed golf, making new friends, writing for local papers and relaxing. He moved back to Ohio after the death of his beloved Anna Mae.Bill is survived by his devoted daughter, Ann Lee Loescher and her husband Ed; brothers, Don, Jim and Dave; and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents and stepmother, Ethel Beeman; his sweetheart, Anna Mae; and his son, Danny. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, 32340 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012.Arrangements handled by Busch Funeral Home. Published in The Morning Journal on May 15, 2019