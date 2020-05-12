William M. Priestas, Jr., 71, Sandusky, passed away at his residence in the Ohio Veterans Home, on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. He was born in Elyria, Ohio, on December 13th, 1948, and grew up in Lorain, Ohio. He attended Clearview High School in Lorain and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He then had a variety of jobs throughout the remainder of his life. He was also an excellent artist who could paint and draw anything and make it look lifelike. He loved nature, art, music, and his family the most. He was known at the Ohio Veterans Home where he resided as the man who gave out the king-sized candy bars every Halloween. Seeing the children's reaction when they got them made his day. He is survived by sisters, Gayle Tomco and Linda (Daniel) Jones; brother, Robert (Sue) Priestas; daughter, Heather (Arvin) Gill; son, Warren Priestas; three granddaughters, Camille, Leah, and Jade; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Horvatich) Priestas, Sr. Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.