William M. Priestas
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William M. Priestas, Jr., 71, Sandusky, passed away at his residence in the Ohio Veterans Home, on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. He was born in Elyria, Ohio, on December 13th, 1948, and grew up in Lorain, Ohio. He attended Clearview High School in Lorain and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He then had a variety of jobs throughout the remainder of his life. He was also an excellent artist who could paint and draw anything and make it look lifelike. He loved nature, art, music, and his family the most. He was known at the Ohio Veterans Home where he resided as the man who gave out the king-sized candy bars every Halloween. Seeing the children's reaction when they got them made his day. He is survived by sisters, Gayle Tomco and Linda (Daniel) Jones; brother, Robert (Sue) Priestas; daughter, Heather (Arvin) Gill; son, Warren Priestas; three granddaughters, Camille, Leah, and Jade; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Horvatich) Priestas, Sr. Private graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
The Priestas family Doug & Sherry send our condolences to all of our cousins. Bill was a very special character to all of us! We are so sad that due to the Covid-19 virus these happenings can not be attended by his family and friends, but he will be in our hearts and minds....
Doug Priestas
Family
May 12, 2020
Bill, God Bless U. You were a good coworker. It was a pleasure knowing you. An you will be missed.
Margie Rico-Bischoff
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved