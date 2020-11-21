William "Bill" Mayton, 92, of Avon, entered into rest Friday, November 20, 2020 with his daughter at his side. He was born May 11, 1928 in Lakewood, Ohio and was a 1946 graduate from Avon High School. Bill lived in Avon since 1945 where he and his wife Marie and their children worked on a Truck Farm, raising strawberries, raspberries, grapes, and vegetables and raised flowers in their greenhouse. He was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Avon.Bill had also been a licensed Real Estate Broker, Vice President of Heritage Square Realty Corp, Avon Lake, sold stock for Golden United Investment Co., and was a Sale Director for Golden Life Ins. Co. (one year hiring the most sales personnel in the state of Ohio).Bill was honored with a special medallion for his contributions to the Ohio State College of Agriculture Research and Development Center in Wooster, Ohio in 1982. He was appointed charter member by Governor Rhodes of Ohio to the Grape Industries Commission and was a past director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. Bill was a past Vice President, Director and Secretary of the Ohio Fruit Growers Coop Inc., past delegate from the State of Ohio for National Grape Coop Inc. owners of Welch Foods.Bill was past President of St. Mary's Parish Council, past Secretary of the Holy Name Society, and long time member of St. Mary's Finance Committee. He was a past Grand Knight of the Father Ragan Knights of Columbus Council #3269 Avon, Ohio, past President of Avon Senior Center where he was very active in the remodeling of the old Avon Fire Station. He received a Proclamation for Avon Volunteer of the Year in 2007 by Mayor Jim Smith.He is survived by his children: Robert (Dona) Mayton and Sharon (Al) Grimm; Grandchildren: Rachel (Sean) Rickel, Paul (Devon) Mayton, Aaron (Bre) Grimm, Ashley (Donny) Maggard, Damian (Lauren) Grimm, and Sasha (Jason) Shelton; Great-Grandchildren: Liam, Emery, Ayden, Mason, Addison, Blakley, Camdyn, and Maxtyn.He was preceded in death by his wife: Marie (nee Grodzinski), Daughter: Bonnie Horvath; Brother: Thomas Mayton; and his parents: Louis and Helen (nee Prihel) Mayton.Family will receive friends Monday, November 23, from 4-8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon (Masks and Social Distancing Required). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Of The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd., Avon (Masks Required) (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon.