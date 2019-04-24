|
William “Erskine” Moore, 66, of Lorain, transitioned from this earthly life on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was born June 28, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee. As a first-grader, he moved to Lorain, Ohio, where he attended Lorain City Schools. He was previously employed by Dell Lumber and helped in the Faith Ministries food bank. William loved family gatherings, where he enjoyed humbly schooling everyone in the game of horseshoes, cards, and cornhole. He also enjoyed fishing, scrapping, and watching sports, especially football. As an avid Browns fan, he wouldn’t hesitate to take on a bet against the Browns. William leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Erskine Currie of Washington, Ersell White of Elyria, and Rashgene Gazi-White of New York; daughters, Shatika White-Davis of Washington and Terri White of Georgia; brothers, Carl L. Moore of Lorain and Eugene “Button” Moore of Elyria; sisters, Faye Lawlah of North Carolina and Ellie Sue Williams of Elyria; grandchildren, Roger Jr., Tonisha “Sweet Face,” Duchanté “Ryan," Arroyia Jr. “A.J.,” Shakelia “Boo-Boo,” and Xavier “X-man”; great-grandchildren, Arrayah and Cameron; two special nieces, Ramah Moore Campbell “Niki,” and Carla Moore; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wytonia Lee Moore; parents, Ellihue Eugene Moore Sr. and Ida Pearl Moore; sister, Eulla Payne; brother, Ellihue Jr.Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 25, 2019