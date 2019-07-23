|
William "Bill" Morris, 80, of Huron, passed away on July 22, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home. He was born on August 8, 1938, in Oberlin, to the late Lester and Grace (Braun) Morris. He grew up on the family farm on Quarry Road in Oberlin. It was there that farming became a big part of his life. As a youth, he worked for several of the neighborhood farmers; and for several years, farmed together with his brother, Bud. Bill graduated from Oberlin High School in 1957. In 1959, he started working for the Lorain Assembly Plant, Ford Motor Co. While there he was affectionately known as "Farmer." He retired from Ford in June, 1992. Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army in November of 1961. He served his duty in Germany, having been stationed in Baumholder, Wildflicken, and Berlin. Upon returning home, he served in the Standby Reserve until 1967. Bill married his wife, Pearl (Knott), on February 6, 1962. They were happily married for 57 years. In those years, they enjoyed working together on their farm. They enjoyed bowling for 30 years on the couples leagues and on couples golf leagues; taking many trips to tournaments and golf vacations. He also enjoyed cruises to Alaska, Newfoundland, the Eastern and Western Caribbean. He also vacationed in Mexico with family and friends. His greatest joy was being on his tractors, farming his farm, and visiting neighbors and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Joann (Jim) Walton, of Sandusky, Tracy Morris, of Mentor; three grandchildren, Shane Morris, Kristine and Julia Wagner; three step-grandchildren, Brad and Stephanie Walton, and Stacy (Dan) Orzech; four step-great-grandchildren, Charlee Kromer, Colton, Jimmer, and Walker Orzech; three brothers, Lester (Dee) Morris, of Oberlin, Robert Morris, of Oberlin, Raymond Morris, of Newcomerston; two sisters, Sara Hartwig, of MI, and Harriet Swit, of TN; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Jean Morris, in infancy. Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights, where services will be held on Friday at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Peaks Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at:mormanfuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home Activity Fund.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 24, 2019