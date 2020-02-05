|
|
William (Bill) N. McKenna, 92 years old, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center.Mr. McKenna was born on August 15, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts, and lived here for most of his life. He was employed as a millwright/welder at Ford Motor Company. He attended Christian Heritage Church in Avon. He was a member of the VFW, Post 1079. He enjoyed running and power walking.He is survived by three children, Clyde McKenna of San Diego, Holly Thorogood (Milton) of Powder Springs, GA., and Paul McKenna (Dena) of Centerville Georgia; two stepchildren, Dennis (Barbara) and Neil Smith both of Elyria; and several grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Ramsey McKenna of Canada and David McKenna of Nova Scotia.He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita (nee Brown) McKenna, in January of this year; a stepson, Eric Smith; his parents, William and Catherine (nee Nickolson) McKenna; and several brothers.Friends may call at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of services at 4:00 PM with the Reverend Jeff Phail, Pastor of Heritage Christian Church in Avon officiating.Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM.To sign the guest book or to leave an online condolence, go to www.reichlinroberts.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2020