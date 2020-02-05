Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
440-365-1271
For more information about
William McKenna
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
327 Cleveland Street
Elyria, OH 44035
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. "Bill" McKenna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. "Bill" McKenna Obituary
William (Bill) N. McKenna, 92 years old, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center.Mr. McKenna was born on August 15, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts, and lived here for most of his life. He was employed as a millwright/welder at Ford Motor Company. He attended Christian Heritage Church in Avon. He was a member of the VFW, Post 1079. He enjoyed running and power walking.He is survived by three children, Clyde McKenna of San Diego, Holly Thorogood (Milton) of Powder Springs, GA., and Paul McKenna (Dena) of Centerville Georgia; two stepchildren, Dennis (Barbara) and Neil Smith both of Elyria; and several grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Ramsey McKenna of Canada and David McKenna of Nova Scotia.He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita (nee Brown) McKenna, in January of this year; a stepson, Eric Smith; his parents, William and Catherine (nee Nickolson) McKenna; and several brothers.Friends may call at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of services at 4:00 PM with the Reverend Jeff Phail, Pastor of Heritage Christian Church in Avon officiating.Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM.To sign the guest book or to leave an online condolence, go to www.reichlinroberts.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -