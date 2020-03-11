|
|
William “Wally” Paine, age 90, a resident of Avon Lake, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in 1929, in Lakewood, Ohio, where he was raised and graduated from Lakewood High School. Wally then graduated from Tulane University with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture after he served his country as a paratrooper in the Army during the Korean War. He met and married Gerry Lou Duff and designed and built a beautiful home in Avon Lake. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and son-in-law. Wally was a member of the United Church of Christ, Kiwanis, board member of the Folger Home, Lakefront Group and very active in the community both in preservation and new construction. Wally was an avid dog lover, fisherman, hiker and outdoorsman. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Gerry Paine; his son, Curtis (Patty); his daughter, Connie Field (Scott); nieces and nephews. Wally was a kind, smart and wonderful man who will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by parents, William and Izora Paine; sister, Janice Thibo; brother, James Paine. A Celebration of Life, with reception immediately following for friends and family, will be held on March 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 32801 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love A Stray Dog Division, P.O. Box 125, Avon Lake, Ohio 44012.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2020