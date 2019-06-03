|
|
William Patrick Judge II, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio.He was born on June 22, 1934 in Elyria to the late William and Julia (Hansman) Judge. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1953’s Class A and later received a degree from Oberlin Business College in 1955.William worked at US Steel in Lorain for 40 years, and was union president for 20 years. Before retirement he was also in S.O.A.R. After retirement William continued to work for Bevan & Associates, where he stayed for 14 more years, before officially retiring at the age of 80.William enjoyed visiting Kelley’s Island in the summer and loved the city of Pittsburgh. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports.Survivors include his wife, and companion of 32 years, Margaret Wiles; children, William Judge III of San Jacinto, Ca., Mike Judge of Lorain, OH., Colleen (Mike) Fritz of Massillon, OH., Danielle (Luke) Spurlock of Bellevue, OH, Bryan (Kelly) Wiles of New London, OH.; mother-in-law, Annabelle Hespeler; and 7 grandchildren.In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his son, Richard Judge; brother, Harvey Judge; sister-in-law, Sharen Smith; and father-in-law, Fred Hespeler.Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W Main St., Norwalk, OH.An additional visiting hour will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Ave, Norwalk from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Pastor Ann Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow in Peaks Cemetery in Berlin Heights.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. The family would like to thank Stein Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 4, 2019