William Paul "Bill" Coffman


1943 - 2020
William Paul "Bill" Coffman Obituary
William "Bill" Paul Coffman, 76 years of age, and a former resident of Marion, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at O'Neill Healthcare in Bay Village. He was born September 12, 1943, in Marion, Ohio, where he graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1961. After high school, Bill went on to pursue his genuine love of horses with a 60-year career in the horse business. Bill was a nationally recognized horseman and judge. He trained and showed numerous Congress and World Show champions. Along with his own family, Bill's horses and the Quarter Horse community that he knew and loved were his passion throughout his life. Survivors include his daughters, Kelly Coffman (Rex Reeser) and Karie Coffman, both of Amherst, Ohio, Kim Coffman and Tina Coffman Presley, both of West Virginia; his former wife, Diane Coffman, of Amherst; his brothers, Ralph Coffman, and Robert Coffman, of Ohio, and Lindsey Coffman, of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Thelma (nee White) Coffman; and sister, Janice Mahler. Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 29th, 2020, from 2 until the time of service 4 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Contributions may be made to American Quarter Horse Foundation, PO Box 32111, Amarillo, TX 79120 or https://www.aqha.com. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
