Dr. William Q. Taylor, age 97, May 9, 2020, of Riverview, Michigan, formerly of Plymouth, Michigan, and Vermilion, Ohio, where he practiced as a physician. Beloved husband of the late Lois Elizabeth Taylor, who passed away April 4, 2016. Loving father of Dr. Beverly (Dr. Ronald) Morris and Billie (Patrick) Jones. Also survived by his four grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Judy Smith and Dorie Froelich. He was an active member of the Presbyterian church in Huron, OH. Bill Taylor was an avid sailor and a member of the Vermilion Rotary Club. A memorial service may be planned at a later date. Contributions in memory of Dr. Taylor's life may be made to Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church or Rotary International. Please visit his tribute at www.martenson.com.

Published in The Morning Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
