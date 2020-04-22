Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
For more information about
William Davila
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Davila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Davila


1991 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Davila Obituary
William R. Davila, 28, of Lorain, passed away suddenly in his home Thursday, April 16, 2020.Born July 30, 1991 in Flint, Michigan, raised in Lorain since 1993. William graduated from Lorain Admiral King High School in 2009 where he played football and was loved and admired by many. Later, he pursued his education and received his Commercial Driver’s License and was employed by Concrete & More Inc. and Crawford’s Trucking. Bringing experience, knowledge, and determination into his next endeavor at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant of Avon Lake, he was eager to plant his seeds into a career where he could proceed his father’s success. He enjoyed Hip Hop, Rap music and playing Basketball, but most importantly being a father to his children. William was an easy going, humble, loving, funny, amazing man whose infectious smile endeared him to all his family and friends.He will be deeply missed and survived by his parents Angel W., Deidre M. (nee Wagner) Davila of Lorain; sister Brittany L. Davila (Jia Cruz) nephew Kayden Lapash; mother of his children, Nichole Pufnock; daughter Alexis M. Olds; sons Angel A. and Robert J. Davila; grandparents Mariam L. (Antonio) Herrera, Belinda M. Wagner; uncles Raulinson Davila, Jr., Marcos L. Davila, Robert R. Wagner, and Eric A. Wagner; cousins Justin Wagner, Abigail Chenoweth, Angela Collins, Jennifer Clevinger, Rebecca Littleton and many others dear to him.William was preceded in death by his sister Rachelle Renae Davila; paternal grandparents Raulinson N. and Idalia M. Davila, and maternal grandfather Robert W. Wagner.Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral and burial was held at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164.For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -