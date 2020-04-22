|
William R. Davila, 28, of Lorain, passed away suddenly in his home Thursday, April 16, 2020.Born July 30, 1991 in Flint, Michigan, raised in Lorain since 1993. William graduated from Lorain Admiral King High School in 2009 where he played football and was loved and admired by many. Later, he pursued his education and received his Commercial Driver’s License and was employed by Concrete & More Inc. and Crawford’s Trucking. Bringing experience, knowledge, and determination into his next endeavor at the Ford Ohio Assembly Plant of Avon Lake, he was eager to plant his seeds into a career where he could proceed his father’s success. He enjoyed Hip Hop, Rap music and playing Basketball, but most importantly being a father to his children. William was an easy going, humble, loving, funny, amazing man whose infectious smile endeared him to all his family and friends.He will be deeply missed and survived by his parents Angel W., Deidre M. (nee Wagner) Davila of Lorain; sister Brittany L. Davila (Jia Cruz) nephew Kayden Lapash; mother of his children, Nichole Pufnock; daughter Alexis M. Olds; sons Angel A. and Robert J. Davila; grandparents Mariam L. (Antonio) Herrera, Belinda M. Wagner; uncles Raulinson Davila, Jr., Marcos L. Davila, Robert R. Wagner, and Eric A. Wagner; cousins Justin Wagner, Abigail Chenoweth, Angela Collins, Jennifer Clevinger, Rebecca Littleton and many others dear to him.William was preceded in death by his sister Rachelle Renae Davila; paternal grandparents Raulinson N. and Idalia M. Davila, and maternal grandfather Robert W. Wagner.Due to necessary health precautions, a private funeral and burial was held at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164.For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 23, 2020