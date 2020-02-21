|
William R. Swanzer, 86 years of age, and a resident of Camden Township, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born June 21, 1933 in Cleveland. As a teenager, he came to live with his longtime foster mom, Trevah Gerrick and moved to the Camden Township area where he has resided until his passing. Bill proudly served in the United States Army for three years, serving one year and a half in Korea. He was employed for over 30 years as an Insurance Agent with the Aid Association for Lutherans. During his career, Bill received many sales awards with AAL. Bill was a member a of Grace Lutheran Church in Oberlin for over 60 years, the same church he and his wife, Coralie, were married in. He was an active member and founder of the Breath of Heaven Live Nativity, an outreach he was passionate about. Bill was an avid fan of all Firelands School sporting events. During his son's school years, he was a Firelands Community Baseball Coach. He was an avid sports fan, especially of The Ohio State University, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He could often be found in the stadiums of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns or Cleveland State University as an employee greeting those that arrived for an event. He received the Host Greeter Award from the Cleveland Indians. His greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his grandchildren, and attending their events. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends, and all the quality time he spent with them. Among those who will cherish Bill's memory are his wife of 63 years, Coralie Marie Swanzer (nee: Meilander); his children, William M. (Lynn) Swanzer of Wakeman, Larry (Connie) Swanzer of Ringoes, NJ, Kathleen (Randy) Sklarek of Henrietta Township and Dale (Megan) Swanzer of Elyria; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by many siblings, including Elder Krieger, Ella Hrivnak; his birth parents, William and Lydia Swancer (nee: Deger); and his foster mom, Trevah Gerrick. Friends may call Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 310 West Lorain, Oberlin. The Rev. Joshua Moldenhauer, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Camden Township Cemetery, Oberlin. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Breath of Heaven Live Nativity, c/o St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 15617 Mason Road, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 22, 2020