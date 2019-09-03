|
|
William Richard Kachure, of Maumee, Ohio, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 30. Richard had relocated to Maumee in 2010 after residing in Brick, New Jersey for 15 years. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann (Ursic) Kachure; sister, Joan; and wife, Mary Jean (Majoras). He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Christine Sine (Mike), Leslie Scott (Dr. Richard), Jason, and Amy Dardis (Brian). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Justyn, Alex (Charlotte), Anthony, Tyler (Kylie), Colin, Riley, Jordan (Noah), Evan and Vinnie; as well as five great-grandchildren. At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at: www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 4, 2019