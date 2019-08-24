|
William Steven Frey was born in Lorain on June 26, 1946 and graduated from Lorain High School. He passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 17 leaving a legacy centered on his family, community, and country.He served in many capacities as a U.S. Navy Seabee in Vietnam, where he earned the Combat Action Ribbon Award. He was a respected educator, and a member of Rotary International. He was a life member of the American Legion, Amvets, and The VFW. Bill was passionate about teaching, earning an MBA in Education from the University of Akron. He retired from education after 30+ years investing in the future of others. After his retirement from public education, he worked in multiple educational capacities, within the Lorain County correctional facilities.He was a forty-one-year member of Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary in South Amherst. Over his life he enjoyed traveling the world, boating, golfing, and bowling. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and beloved canine companion, Tessy.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Frey (nee Gavron) of 49 years; their two children: Amy Grude (nee Frey) husband Chad Grude, and son Adam Frey; six grandchildren: Carly Grude, Keely Kopocs (nee Grude) husband Alex, Cullen Grude, Carter Grude, Kayler Frey, Parker Frey; two great granddaughters: Chloe and Hadley Kopocs; sister, Ester Nora Cehelnik; sister-in-law, Kathy Trifiletti (nee Gavron) and many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by parents, William and Stella Frey (nee Yager); and nephew, Michael Birich.Family and Friends are welcome to attend Military Funeral Honors by the Vermilion Veterans Council at 4:15 pm Friday, August 30, with Mass to follow at 4:30 pm both at Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary located at 333 South Lake St South Amherst, Ohio. Visitation will be immediately following Mass in the Church until 7:30pm. Friends and Family are also invited to enjoy fellowship, and food in the social hall from 7:00pm-9:30pm.Morman Funeral Home, Wakeman, are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.comMemorial contributions may be made to The William S Frey Annual Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 220 Amherst, Ohio 44001.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 25, 2019