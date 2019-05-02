|
|
William V. Stevens, Jr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.He was born to the late William V. and Mary Lou (Conley) Stevens, Sr. on August 22, 1944 in Huntington, W VA.Bill was a retired Teamster Truck Driver, who loved driving trucks and would charm anyone he met with his magnetic personality. He was a Vietnam Veteran with the U.S. Navy.Bill is survived by his children, William V. (Tiffany) Stevens III, Cynthia (Mark) Frankhauser, Russell (Kimberly) Stevens, Malachi Stevens, Colette Colon, and Michael (Jennifer) Stevens; 22 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren + 1 (Jemma); brother, Ellis (Jodi) Stevens; as well as nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his late parents and a brother, Rodney Stevens.Visitation will be held at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N Court Street, Medina, OH on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Lance Porubsky officiating. A private family burial with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale South and especially Holland, for their kind and compassionate care of Bill.Online condolences can be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on May 3, 2019