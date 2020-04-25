|
|
Willie Jean Wilson (nee McGhee), age 82, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at her residence on the morning of April 22, 2020. She was born in Simpson County, Mississippi and moved to Ohio in 1951. Willie Jean had been a resident of Lorain since 1978; previously, she had resided in Sandusky and Cleveland.She was a graduate of the Mt. Sinai School of Nursing in Cleveland and had been employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Rose Nursing Home in Cleveland for a number of years. In 1977 she joined the Ford Motor Company and was been employed as a production assistant at the Lorain Assembly Plant for more than twenty years prior to her retirement. Willie Jean was a member of U.A.W. Local 425.She was devoted to her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending her free time as a part of their lives. Widely known for her ability to tell a funny joke, Willie Jean also enjoyed dancing.Survivors include daughter, Ermise Stallworth (Edward) of Cleveland; son, Jesse Hogue of Mansfield; son, Darnell Wilson of Cleveland; daughter, Annie Fountain of Lorain, daughter Stacey Nettles of Twinsburg; son, Adrian Wilson of Cleveland; daughter, Debra Lind (Robert) of Lorain and daughter Valerie Salcedo of Cleveland. She also leaves twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; special niece, Ernice Edwards (Joseph) and God-daughter, Chandra Williams (John).Willie Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William F. “Bud” Wilson in 2009; daughter, Valerie Williams in 2017; granddaughter, Jada Wilson; parents, Bilbo and Annie Mae (nee Hayes) McGee; brother, Bilbo McGee, Jr.; and sisters, Naomi Casewell and Leroma Hailey.Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Strict adherence to social distancing protocol and the number of attendees permitted as defined by the State of Ohio will be enforced. A crypt-side committal service will take place at 2:00 p.m. in Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Road in Avon. Reverend John Ribbins, pastor of Calvary Hill Baptist Church in Cleveland will officiate.Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.To share your memories and condolences with Willie Jean’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020