Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
204 Leonard Street,
South Amherst., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Krieg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Jane (nee: Angersbach) Krieg


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Jane (nee: Angersbach) Krieg Obituary
Wilma Jane Krieg (nee: Angersbach), 87 years of age, and a resident of Vermilion, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mill Manor Nursing Home, following a full and meaningful life.
She was born August 7, 1932 in Oberlin, Ohio. Wilma was raised in Brownhelm Township and graduated from Brownhelm High School. She had made her home in South Amherst since 1954.
Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Wilma was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in South Amherst where she sang in the choir. She loved music and was active with the Amherst Community Chorus.
Wilma worked part-time in the cafeteria in the South Amherst and Amherst School Systems. In her younger years she was a Girl Scout Leader with troop #642. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her son, Duane Krieg (Beth) of Vermilion; her daughter Diane Krieg Smith of Westlake; her grandchildren: Ryan Krieg (Heather), Ross Krieg and Patrick Smith; her great granddaughter, Kinsley; her sisters: Margy Millis of Vermilion and Jean Nichols of Vermilion.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, Warren Christ Krieg on February 4, 1999; her sisters: Elizabeth Dawley and Ruth Will; and her parents, Roy and Flossie Angersbach (nee: Bechtel).
Friends may call Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ; 204 Leonard Street, South Amherst. The Rev. Joyce Schroer, pastor and Rev. Paul Eaton will co-officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John United Church of Christ; 204 Leonard Street, South Amherst, Ohio 44001 or the ; 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, Ohio 44011.
For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now