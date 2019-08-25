|
Wilma Jane Krieg (nee: Angersbach), 87 years of age, and a resident of Vermilion, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mill Manor Nursing Home, following a full and meaningful life.
She was born August 7, 1932 in Oberlin, Ohio. Wilma was raised in Brownhelm Township and graduated from Brownhelm High School. She had made her home in South Amherst since 1954.
Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Wilma was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in South Amherst where she sang in the choir. She loved music and was active with the Amherst Community Chorus.
Wilma worked part-time in the cafeteria in the South Amherst and Amherst School Systems. In her younger years she was a Girl Scout Leader with troop #642. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her son, Duane Krieg (Beth) of Vermilion; her daughter Diane Krieg Smith of Westlake; her grandchildren: Ryan Krieg (Heather), Ross Krieg and Patrick Smith; her great granddaughter, Kinsley; her sisters: Margy Millis of Vermilion and Jean Nichols of Vermilion.
She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-seven years, Warren Christ Krieg on February 4, 1999; her sisters: Elizabeth Dawley and Ruth Will; and her parents, Roy and Flossie Angersbach (nee: Bechtel).
Friends may call Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ; 204 Leonard Street, South Amherst. The Rev. Joyce Schroer, pastor and Rev. Paul Eaton will co-officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. John United Church of Christ; 204 Leonard Street, South Amherst, Ohio 44001 or the ; 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, Ohio 44011.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 26, 2019