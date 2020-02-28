|
|
Wilma Jean Smith (nee Markel), 96, of Elyria, passed away peacefully February 28, 2020 at The Abbewood. She was born January 20, 1924 in Lorain and was a 1942 class B graduate of Lorain High School. For two years, she contributed to the WWII effort, assembling rifles at a factory in Toledo, OH. She then received her Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Education from Kent State University. Wilma Jean taught in the Elyria School System for 28 years at Hamilton, Roosevelt and Crestwood Elementary Schools, retiring in 1984. She had been an active member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ, and was also a member of The Elyria Education Association and a life member of Kappa Delta Pi, a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and the Hot Meals Program in Elyria. She had been a coach at Elyria Little League South and worked at the voting polls and as a census taker. Wilma Jean is survived by her children, Douglas (Sue) of Berea, Kenneth (Judy) of Medina, Peggy Kobelka of Elyria, Robert (Pattie) of Grafton, Laura (Mike) Loan of Elyria, Mark (Cathleen) and Paul, both of Elyria; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Linda) Markel of Norwalk. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry A. Smith in 2002; and a sister, Ruth Smith in 2019. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of an 11:30 service at Community of Faith United Church of Christ, 9715 East River Road, Elyria with Reverend Kathryn Ketchum officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Road, Lorain 44053. Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria. For online condolences visit dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020