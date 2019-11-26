|
|
Wilma L. Campos (nee Fleming), age 69, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born March 24, 1950, in Eddie, Kentucky to Orville and Rosie (nee Burke) Fleming, Wilma spent much of her life in the Lorain county area. She graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 1968 and went on to work as a real estate agent for Russell Realtors for 10 years. She also owned and managed several rental properties in the Lorain area. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crossword puzzles and playing Yahtzee as well as crafts and was known for her creativity. (She was known for being a perfectionist.) Surviving is her son, Ronald Del Vecchio, Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida; daughters, Crystal Del Vecchio, of Lorain and Carrie (Mark) Kujawinski, of Chagrin Falls; father, Orville Fleming, of Amherst; step-son, Michael Campos, of Hawaii; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Chester (Nereida) Fleming, of Berlin Heights; and sisters, Brenda (William) Wright, of Amherst, Imma (Carl) Sisler, of Vermilion, Bobbie Gerth, of Amherst, Stella (Larry) Bingham, of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky and Catherine (Hank) Potter, of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Manuel Campos, in 1997; mother, Rosie Jeanette Fleming (nee Burke), in 2015; and sister, Joyce Rankin, in 2014. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Bill Myers of Toledo Road Church of Christ, Lorain will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 27, 2019