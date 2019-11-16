|
|
Wilma Margaret Anderson (nee: Buchs), 94 years of age, and a resident of Henrietta Township, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at her home.She was born August 17, 1925 in Oberlin. Wilma had made her home in Henrietta Township for most of her life and attended Henrietta High School.She was a member of Kipton Community Church. Wilma's home was always opened to her family, friends and neighbors to share a cup of coffee. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, Stone City Chapter #325 where she served as the district deputy and Grand Worthy Matron in 1972. Her hobbies included square and line dancing and playing cards.Survivors include her sons, Jerry L. (Nancy) Anderson of Wellington, Jack S. (Karen) Anderson of Henrietta Township; her daughter, Jeanette K. Anderson of Henrietta Township; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her first husband of forty-four years, Dewey Anderson in 1986; her second husband of nine years, Martin Schieferstein in 2010; her brothers, Allen (Faith) and Wilbur Buchs and many half-brothers; her son-in-law, Carl Anderson; and her parents, Silas Peter and Margaret Louise Buchs (nee: Moehl).Friends may call Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the Eastern Star Service at 11:30 with the funeral service to follow at 11:45 a.m. at Kipton Community Church; 511 Church Street, Kipton. The Rev. Lee Stull, pastor and Rev. Charles Livermore, will co-officiate. Burial will follow at Camden Township Cemetery.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Kipton Community Church; 511 Church Street, Kipton, OH 44049.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 17, 2019