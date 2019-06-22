|
Xavi’Ayr Montriece Davis passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 18.He was born on October 13, 2000 in Lorain, Ohio. He was a recent 2019 graduate of Lorain High School where he worked in the office as an aide. He had enrolled and planned to attend LCCC in the fall. He was employed by Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lorain.Xavi’Ayr was always clean and neat and very particular about his appearance from his hair to his shoes. He always carried his hair clippers with him and had great barber skills. He was silly and loved to make everyone laugh. His smile could light up a room and was his trademark. He was an aspiring young rapper “Lil Glo” and loved to write and rap music. He loved to act as a child and starred in the play ‘Bully the Bullfrog’ at the Lorain Palace Theater.Xavi’Ayr loved spending time with his family and friends, playing basketball, and running track. He was known to always have encouraging words for his friends and used theatrics to get his point across.Xavi’Ayr will be sadly missed by his mother and stepfather, LaNita (nee Brown) and Gregory Lusane, and his father, James Davis Sr.; his siblings: Tracy Williams, Bryshere Lusane, Jaheim Lusane, LaShawn Lusane, Gregory Lusane, Jr., Darren Lusane, Ashley Hisle, LaTasha Flowers, Julia Davis, Darell Williams, Antonio Anders, Simone Young, and James Davis, Jr; grandparents, Juanita Bromley and Claudia Davis-Lofton; special aunts, Debbie Wrice and Cheryl Brown; his girlfriend, Zanayah Dampier; godmother, Lisa Arnold; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Rubin Brown, Jr., Arlanders Brown, and Calvin Lofton, and great grandfather, Rubin Brown Sr., and great grandmother, Helen Brown.Visitation will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of services at 12:00 pm at Church on the North Coast, 4125 N. Leavitt Road in Lorain, with Apostle Charles Howard Sr., Pastor of God’s Kingdom in Lorain, officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Ohio.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in to: Nami of Lorain County, an affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami-lc.org.Arrangement entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave, Lorain Ohio.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 23, 2019