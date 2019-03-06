|
Yolanda Bustamante (nee Carrion), age 65, of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence while under the care of Cleveland Clinic Hospice following a short illness.Born February 25, 1954 in Lorain, she moved to San Antonio, TX in 2009 and resided there until returning to Lorain in 2018.Yolanda attended Lorain County Community College where she received a degree in nursing. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 22 years, most recently at Normandy Manor of Rocky River. Yolanda was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, and enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and visiting casinos. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan and a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Yolanda was a huge Vietnam memorial supporter and loved celebrating the holidays.Surviving are her sons, Mario (Tracy) Carrion Jr. of Columbus, Michael Carrion of Converse, TX and Ricardo Carrion of Cleveland; a daughter, Sandra Bustamante of Lorain; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson; and brothers, Jose Carrion, Ernie Carrion, Oscar Carrion, and Danny Carrion.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Francisca (nee Garcia) Carrion; brothers, Jessie Carrion and Private First-Class Jose Antonio Carrion who died in Vietnam.The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Tony DeGracia from Sacred Heart Chapel will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2019