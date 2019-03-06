Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Bustamante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda (Carrion) Bustamante

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yolanda (Carrion) Bustamante Obituary
Yolanda Bustamante (nee Carrion), age 65, of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence while under the care of Cleveland Clinic Hospice following a short illness.Born February 25, 1954 in Lorain, she moved to San Antonio, TX in 2009 and resided there until returning to Lorain in 2018.Yolanda attended Lorain County Community College where she received a degree in nursing. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 22 years, most recently at Normandy Manor of Rocky River. Yolanda was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, and enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and visiting casinos. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan and a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Yolanda was a huge Vietnam memorial supporter and loved celebrating the holidays.Surviving are her sons, Mario (Tracy) Carrion Jr. of Columbus, Michael Carrion of Converse, TX and Ricardo Carrion of Cleveland; a daughter, Sandra Bustamante of Lorain; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson; and brothers, Jose Carrion, Ernie Carrion, Oscar Carrion, and Danny Carrion.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Francisca (nee Garcia) Carrion; brothers, Jessie Carrion and Private First-Class Jose Antonio Carrion who died in Vietnam.The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Tony DeGracia from Sacred Heart Chapel will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now