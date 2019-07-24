|
Za’Nobio Dapree Lavette Shaniuk of Lorain, Ohio gained his wings on July 20, 2019 at Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born in Lorain, Ohio on May 10, 2009. Za’Nobio attended Toni Morrison Elementary School in Lorain, Ohio.
He enjoyed playing football, baseball and basketball.He was a member of the Call Out Church of the Almighty God under the leadership of Pastor W.J. Cooper and Evangelist Gertrude Cooper where he participated under youth department activities.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, L,aQuenta Massey of Lorain; father, Gary Shaniuk of Cleveland; brothers, Dennis Ware of Cleveland, Z’Oceian Shaniuk, Moses Massey of Lorain; and a host of aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Annie Hinton McIntosh; and cousin, Michael Isaiah Martin.
Friends may call Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Call Out Church of the Almighty God, 7809 West River Rd. S., Elyria. Minister Aaron Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria.
Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 127 W. Bridge St., Elyria, OH 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 25, 2019