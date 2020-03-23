|
Zenovy "Zen" Chawansky, 79, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a short illness. He was born January 28, 1941, in western Ukraine. He lived his early life in several displaced persons (DP) camps in Germany and resettled in Lorain in 1950. Since 1991, he resided in Avon Lake. Zen graduated from Lorain Clearview High School and Ashland College. He earned his master’s degree in education from Kent State University in 1973. At Ashland, he was an all-conference kicker on the football team, despite not playing football in high school. After college, Zen participated in many recreational sports, and in retirement, he enjoyed golfing in several leagues in Lorain County. Zen began his 30-year teaching and coaching career in South Amherst. In 1969, he moved to the Lorain City School system where he taught physical education and coached several sports at the former Masson Junior High School. Upon retiring from Lorain City Schools in 1993, he continued his coaching career at Avon Lake High School. He served as an assistant girls’ basketball coach from 1993 to 2008, and he helped lead the team to their Division II state championship in 1994. In 2004, he was named Girls Assistant Coach of the Year by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol (Murray) Chawansky, of Avon Lake; his loving daughters, Meredith (Frank) Furiga of Avon, Megan (Monica Carroll) of Westerville, and Amanda (Code Thiam) of Silver Spring, Maryland; cherished grandchildren, Anthony and Ava Furiga; sister, Sally Visci, of The Villages, FL; and three brothers, Dary Chawansky of West Jefferson, OH., Hank Chawansky of Flat Rock, MI, and Ray Chawansky of Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Jaroslaw "Jerry" Chawansky (1988); and his mother, Anna Chawansky (2001). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross, 3747 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115 or the French Creek Family YMCA, 2010 Recreation Ln., Avon, OH 44011, where Zen enjoyed working out and connecting with friends. A Private Family Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church was held, where Zen was a parishioner. A Celebration of Zen’s life will be announced on our website. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 25, 2020