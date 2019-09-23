|
|
Zofia (Sophia) "Babci" Maziarz (nee Nadzieja), 96, of Lorain, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 from complications of a stroke. She was born in Zarzecze, a small farming village in Poland, on March 4, 1923. Sophia attended elementary school in Poland and attended two years of high school there before WWII broke out. She waited for two years for her husband-to-be to return from concentration camps. After the war, she and Jan Maziarz were married on Sept. 15, 1946. Sophia came to the United States in November of 1949. She lived in Lorain most of her life. She became a citizen of the U.S. in October of 1965 and was proud to exercise her right to vote in every election. She worked as a housemaid and babysitter upon her arrival to the U.S. She later worked at Lorain Products in Lorain from which she retired. Sophia liked being called Babci by all. It made her feel as she were a grandmother to them. She was a spunky lady with a constant smile and twinkle in her eye. She liked to tell stories and had a wonderful sense of humor. Being with family and preparing dinners for them were her most joyous times. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting (Babci blankets are owned by many), polka music, dancing, and helping those around her. She played cards and bingo and did arts and crafts. She was a member of Nativity BVM Church in Lorain. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society there for many years. She also belonged to the United Polish Clubs in Lorain and Elyria. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, John Maziarz; son, George Maziarz; brother, Frank Nadzieja; sister, Jozefa Mroz; and parents, Julia and Jan Nadzieja (nee Nawrocki). She is survived by her daughter, Jeannette (Terry) Strukely; granddaughters, Julia Strukely, Janet (Josh) Dziak, Lauren Maziarz, Leah (David) Malanowski; and her four great-grandchildren, Lucas and Natalie Dziak and Jillian and Peter Malanowski. Sophia’s family would like to thank the staff members at Abbewood, and especially the staff at Life Care and Crossroads Hospice, for the love and care they showed to Sophia. Words cannot express the appreciation for their kindness, love, and support.The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain where the Nativity Altar & Rosary Society will recite the rosary prayer Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Robert J. Glepko, pastor, will officiate, and the Rev Frank P. Kosem, retired pastor of St Jude Parish in Elyria, will concelebrate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to wwwnorthpointeballet.org or St. Jude School in Elyria, Nativity BVM Church in Lorain, or Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 24, 2019