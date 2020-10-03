ARMA - Adeline Harris, 95, of Antioch, Illinois, formerly of Arma, Kansas died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Aurora Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mrs. Harris was born February 4, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Edward J. and Jennie Szymanski Jeanis. Adeline was a homemaker and moved to Arma in 1978 and then back to Illinois in 2007 to be near family. She married Kenneth H. Harris on February 10, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Harris preceded her in death September 2, 2006.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas. Survivors include ten grandchildren, Cynthia Blanski, Jorie Hoare, Laura Suarez, Ken Harris, Kristine Cornett, Thomas Inglesby Jr., Merrie Johnson, Christie Bellino, Dawn Suzanne Perschau, and David

Simpson, 23 great grandchildren, and 19 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth Harris, a daughter, Karen Ann Baisden, and two sons, Kenneth and Alan Harris.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney as the celebrant. Burial will be at the Englevale Cemetery at Englevale, Kansas. Mrs. Harris will be taken to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 9 A.M. Wednesday and a rosary will be said at 9 :30 A.M. followed by the funeral mass at 10: A.M. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



