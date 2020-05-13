|
FARLINGTON- Agnes E. Keesling, 92, of Farlington died at 1:20 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Girard Medical Center in Girard, Kansas.
Mrs. Keesling was born January 1, 1928 at Englevale, Kansas the daughter of William and Mildred Hartman Rhodes. Agnes was a homemaker and registered nurse. She was raised in the Arma area and graduated from Arma High School. She later attended Nursing School at Ft. Scott, Kansas. She moved to Sylvia, Kansas and later moved to St. John, Kansas before moving to Farlington Lake in 2000. She became a painter and was instrumental in the fund raising for the Lake Crawford Storm Shelter. She married Leroy Keesling in 1955 in Sylvia, Kansas. Mr. Keesling preceded her in death July 31, 1996. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard and Friends of Farlington Lake.
Survivors include a daughter, Ronda (Paul) Tolbert of Wichita, a son, Kurt (Beth) Keesling of St. John, Kansas, three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Leroy.
Mrs. Keesling has been cremated according to her wishes.
Burial of the cremains will be at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery at St. John, Kansas. A
celebration of life service will be at a later date at Farlington Lake. The family suggests
memorials to the Lake Crawford Storm Shelter Fund. Donations may be sent to or left at the
Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on May 13, 2020