PITTSBURG -Alan G. Scott, 65, of Pittsburg, passed away at 12:10 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg.
He was born June 17, 1953, at Pittsburg, KS, the son of Clarence Scott and Anna Maxine(Grotheer) Scott.
Alan graduated from Pittsburg High School. In 1980 he was united in marriage to Wilma Lucus, they later divorced.
Alan worked for McNally's, Dickey Clay, and National Mills.
He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Alan is survived by two daughters, Laura Julian and her husband Dennis of Pittsburg, KS, and Elizabeth Scott of Pulaski, VA; a son, Brian Scott of Pittsburg, KS; a brother, Stanley Scott of Scammon, KS; four grandchildren, Bailey Julian, Cory Julian, Brittnee Julian and Brooke Carroll.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Steve Scott.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary. Private services will be held at a later date. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 19, 2019