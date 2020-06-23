Albert Horace Eshelbrenner Sr.
FRONTENAC- Albert Horace Eshelbrenner, Sr., age 100, resident of Frontenac, KS, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Medicalodge of Frontenac. He was born December 8, 1919, in Ft. Scott, KS, the son of Carl W. Eshelbrenner, Sr. and Sophia Leitz Eshelbrenner. He graduated from Fort Scott high school with the class of 1939. He served in the U. S. Army Air Force during WWII. He married Mildred A. Pirnat on February 13, 1946, in Ft. Scott. She preceded him in death on November 12, 1999. Albert worked from 1946 until 1970 in the family business at Ft. Scott Packing House then for Mercy Hospital until his retirement.
He was a past Grand Knight and lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus 3 rd degree and Commodore Barry General as 4 th degree Knights of Columbus. He was a lifetime member of the Olson Frary Burkhart Post #1165 V.F.W. and served on the honor guard. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge and UTC.
Survivors include 2 sons, Albert H. Eshelbrenner, Jr. and wife Linda, and Richard J. Eshelbrenner; 2 daughters, Barbara Hagood and husband John, and Rosemary Ballweber and husband Eric; a brother, Robert B. Eshelbrenner and wife Barbara; a sister, Helen Harper; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Carl, Jack, and Bill Eshelbrenner; 4 sisters, Betty Scott, Esther Hopkins, Joan Mills, and Mary Sue O'Keefe; a daughter-in-law, Carol Eshelbrenner; a grandson, David Ballweber; and his parents.
The mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 23rd, at the Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Ft. Scott. Private family burial will take place later in the U. S. National Cemetery. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM Monday at the Church with Knights of Columbus service following.
Memorials are suggested to either Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church or V.F.W. Post #1165 and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
