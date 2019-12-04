Home

Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home
2800 N. Van Buren
Enid, OK 73703
(580) 233-1400
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home
2800 N. Van Buren
Enid, OK 73703
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Creek Memorial Cemetery
14300 N. County Line Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
More Obituaries for Albert Laughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert "Al" Laughlin Jr.


1937 - 2019
Albert "Al" Laughlin Jr. Obituary
ENID - A Celebration of Life Service for Albert "Al" L. Laughlin, Jr age 82 of Enid will be 10 am Wednesday at Ladusau-Evans Chapel with Rev. Bruce Johnson and Rev. Grady Bohannan officiating. Burial will be 2:00 pm in the Spring Creek Memorial Cemetery, 14300 N. County Line Rd, Oklahoma City under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Albert went to meet his maker at 1:22 am November 29, 2019 at the OU Medical Trauma Center in Oklahoma City. He was born on October 16, 1937 to Lowell and Pearle Haslam Laughlin in Pittsburg, KS. He was raised and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1957. After graduation he worked for the Forrest Service in Sand Point, Idaho for two summers.

He attended Bethany Nazarene College, now SNU where he met Janice Matlock and they were married on October 31, 1958 and celebrated 61 years of marriage. He worked 21 years at Allied Supermarket (Humpty) and 21 years for Frito Lay retiring in 1999. He continued to work part time for Nabisco and worked with wood and made beautiful pieces.

Albert was a member of Enid First Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife Janice of the home, two sons; Ronnie Laughlin and wife Janna of Carlsbad, NM, Mike Laughlin and wife Karen of Edmond, daughter, Pamela Pennington and husband Steve of Waxahachie, TX, four grandsons; Cory, Josh, Jeremy and Alex Laughlin, three granddaughters; Crystal Willett, Kendra Pennington, and Audra Laughlin, eight great grandchildren, a sister Charlotte Cook of Pittsburg, KS and several nieces and nephews.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Elizabeth Roberts.

Condolences may be made online and the service may be viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com .
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
