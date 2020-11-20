Alfred C. Engle

Arcadia - Alfred C. Engle, 92, of Englevale, Kansas died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Engle was born December 4, 1927 at Englevale, Kansas the son of Cecil R. and Neoma Gallagher Engle. Alfred was a retired farmer and a lifelong resident of Englevale. He was raised in Englevale and graduated from Arcadia High School in 1946. He married Judy M. Hubbard on January 7, 1953 at Fresno, California. Mrs. Engle preceded him in death December 26, 2002. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Lon Helm Post #182 American Legion at Arma. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon (Joe) Thornhill of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a son, Stuart (Marsha) Powell of Mansfield, Texas, thirteen grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Norman and Barry Powell.

Graveside services will be at 11 A.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Englevale Cemetery and Stuart Powell will give a eulogy. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Sunday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



