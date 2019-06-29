|
|
Alice "Charlene" Blair Little, 84, formerly of Liberty, passed away June 26, 2019 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. Charlene was born December 7, 1934, in Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Charles and Ora Lee (Elgin) Blair. Charlene grew up in Pittsburg, where she graduated from high school. Three days after graduation, Charlene was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Theodore "Ted" Little. In 1964, they moved to Liberty, MO, where she remained until moving to Ft. Smith a year and a half ago.
Charlene was active many years in Girl Scouts and was a member of the Jewell Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Liberty. She worked many years for Montgomery-Wards and later H & R Block. During their 48 year marriage, Charlene and Ted traveled to 48 states before his death in 2001.
Along with her parents and husband, Charlene was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Diane Sue Little; son, Jeff Little; and brother, Gary Blair. She leaves two children, Sandra Mace (Daryl) and Glenn "Lenny" Little (Cindy); brother, Charles Blair; grandchildren, Eldon Little, Shawnya Hallin and Sarah Harder; four great grandchildren, a great-great grandson; step grandchildren, Jenifer Rae, Carrie Swartz and Emily Mace, and their families; as well as other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Saturday, July 6, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 8, at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Memorials are suggested to the . Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel 816-781-8228.
Published in Morning Sun on June 29, 2019