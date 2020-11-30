Alicia Kay Morris

Arcadia - Alicia Kay Morris, 36, of Arcadia, Kansas died unexpectedly on November 26, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.

Alicia was born October 26, 1984 in Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of Mark and Linda Allen Morris. She was a lifelong resident of Arcadia. She graduated from Northeast High School in 2003, from the Ft. Scott School of Cosmetology in 2004, and received an Associate's Degree in Applied Science from Ft. Scott Community College in 2005. In 2000 at the age of 16 she opened Exotic Rays Tanning in Arcadia. She expanded her business when she moved Exotic Rays Tanning and Salon to Arma and later converted her business to Rust Town Liquor in 2010. Alicia was a hard-working business woman that always made time for her son Griffin. She ensured that he knew he was her greatest accomplishment and blessing. They never spent a night apart. Alicia enjoyed traveling and sharing her life with Griffin. Their trip to Disney World made her so happy as she watched Griffin meeting Disney characters and riding the rides. They also had lots of fun playing on Florida's beaches gathering sea shells and he gave her hugs, kisses, and thank-you's as he always did when they were having fun. At a young age Alicia became an avid artist. She loved all art and enjoyed designing, sketching, and sculpturing. Alicia loved to dance, to spend time with friends, and was never afraid to give you her advice and//or opinion no matter the consequences. She was always a loyal friend. She also loved her horses, dogs, and cats, and was often seen looking after strays. Survivors include her son, Griffin Morris of the home, her parents, Mark and Linda Allen Morris of Arcadia, a half-brother, Thomas Coyan of Pittsburg, adopted grandparents, George and Linda Showman of Arcadia, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Alicia left this world, her friends, family, and precious son, Griffin way too soon, but she would want everyone she loved to replace the pain and emptiness with what she has left behind with good and happy memories that she made while she was here. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be at 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Bob Garrett giving the eulogy. Burial will be at the Sheffield Cemetery near Arcadia, Kansas. Friends may call 2 to 6 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The family suggests memorials to the Alicia Kay Morris Memorial Fund for the education fund for her son Griffin. Memorials may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store