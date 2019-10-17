|
|
MCCUNE - Aline M. Hunter, 57, of McCune, KS, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital, in Pittsburg, KS, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 20, 1961, at Pittsburg, KS, to Donald and Lou Ella (Simpson) Roth.
On June 16, 2001 she was united in marriage to Robin G. Hunter.
Aline worked as a Certified Medical Assistant.
Membership was held in St. Bridget's Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Robin G. Hunter, of McCune, KS; a son, Rocky A. Davied Jr., of Joplin, MO; a daughter, Anna M. Davied and her fiancé Jordan C. Taylor of Popular Bluff, MO; a step-daughter, Natasha L. Hunter of Lawrence, KS; two sisters, Carolyn A. Hatfield and her husband Leroy of Pittsburg, KS, and Donna J. Schultz and her husband Doug of Columbus, KS; two grandchildren, Ella M. Davied and Parker A. Davied; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 18, 2019, at the St. Bridget's
Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Huser as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Cherokee City Cemetery. A parish rosary will be prayed at 6 P.M. on Thursday at the Brenner Mortuary. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30 P.M. The family suggests memorials be given to the Angels Among Us and /or St. Bridget's Catholic Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Friends may also call the home of her sister Donna J. Schultz, 1150 NE Hwy 69, Galena, KS 66739.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 17, 2019