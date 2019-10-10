Home

More Obituaries for Allen Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Dean Walter

Allen Dean Walter Obituary
TOPEKA - Allen Dean Walter, 81, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Survivors include son, Forrest Allen (Tammy Bergeson) Walter, Jeffery Dean Walter, Daniel Arthur (Mary Lewis) Walter; considered his own, David Galindo, Matt & Mark Galindo and Pete Galindo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 10, 2019
