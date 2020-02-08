|
TIGARD, OR - Ann Allen was born on September 15, 1925, in Pittsburg, Kansas to George and Maree Jameson, and passed from this life on January 31, 2020 in Tigard, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Allen, with whom she shared 56 years. Ann was the cornerstone of our family; she was the constant that held together a Navy family always on the move, fulfilling the role of mother and father when Dad was at sea, often for many months at a time. She was a member of the Masonic Daughters of the Nile and partnered with our Shriner father in fundraising activities for Bay Area . She was a charter, and 30-year active member, of Grace United Methodist Church in San Ramon, California. Ann was a mother to all she met and had "sons and daughters" well beyond the three she gave birth to. For all those whose lives she touched, she will be sadly missed. She is survived by sisters Joyce Garritson and Joann Pesavento, both of the Pittsburg, Kansas area, and sister Flora Mason, of Wichita, Kansas. Also sons, daughters and daughters in law: James & Linda Allen of Highlands Ranch, CO; Susanne Allen & Erin Poole of Portland, OR; Steven Allen of Mission Viejo, CA; grandchildren Alissa Guarneros, Natalie Jensen, Keven Allen, and Caitlynn Gaines, all of Highlands Ranch, CO. Also missing their great-Nana are Brailynn and Camdyn Jensen, Delaney Gaines, and Hannah Guarneros. At Ann's request, there will be no service. Instead of
flowers, Ann requested memorial donations be made to the .
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 8, 2020