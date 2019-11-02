|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY - Ann Brackett Oplotnik, 99, was called home October 20,2019. She passed peacefully at the Rhimes House, her Residential Care Home in Oklahoma City where she had resided since the death of her husband, Joe Oplotnik, in 2004.
Ann was born July 31, 1920 in Dunkirk, Kansas to Vincent and Christina Brackett, was raised there, and attended Dunkirk schools. She and Joe raised their family in Girard, Kansas where she later worked at the Girard High School Cafeteria, a job she truly enjoyed.
Ann Brackett married Joe Oplotnik on November 26, 1942 in Girard. She was a long-time member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and St. Michael's Altar Society before her move to Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christina and Vincent Brackett; her beloved husband of 61 years, Joe; four brothers: Felix, Tony, Joe and John Brackett; and her sister, Rita Coillot.
Ann leaves to cherish her memory a son, Jim Oplotnik and wife, Patricia of Oklahoma City, OK and a daughter, JoAnn Oplotnik Kohlmeyer and husband, Tim Kohlmeyer of Hot Springs Village, AR. She was blessed with eight wonderful grandchildren whom she loved very much: Jim Oplotnik, Jr and wife, Kim; Greg Oplotnik and wife, Darci; Jeff Oplotnik and wife, Debbie; Angela Oplotnik Sellers and husband , Colonel Kevin Sellers; Brent Oplotnik and wife, Marissa; Byron Kohlmeyer; Brad Kohlmeyer and wife, Katie; and Barry Kohlmeyer and partner, Ashley Lopez. She also was blessed with 13 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Ann will be lovingly remembered as well by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, November 16th at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Girard. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be at 6:30PM Friday evening at the Smith- Carson- Wall Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the rosary. St Michael's Altar Society will be providing lunch in the St. Michael's Hall following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to St. Michael's Altar Society.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 2, 2019