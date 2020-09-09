PITTSBURG, KS – Anna Mae Hicks, 87, of Pittsburg, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on September 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born August 1, 1933 in Pittsburg, KS the daughter of Mike and Frances Sigler Saporito. She attended Columbus, KS schools.
In 1953 she married James S. Torchia. They had three children, Pamela, James Michael (Mike), and Teresa. They divorced in 1967.
She married James L. Hicks of Frontenac in 1974. Jim had three children from a previous marriage, Donna, James R. and Steven. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Anna Mae was a homemaker. Together as a hobby she and Jim would repair large appliances and resell them. Later in life she became known as "the Christmas sock lady" because she would sew elaborate, sequined Christmas socks and sell them.
Survivors include her three children, Pamela Hicks and her husband Jim, James M. (Mike) Torchia, Teresa Bache and her husband Randy, all of Pittsburg. Her stepchildren Donna Plake and her husband Bill of Richardson, Texas, James R. Hicks and his wife Pam of Pittsburg, and Steven A. Hicks and his wife Nancy of Pittsburg. She had 8 grandchildren, Jared Hicks, Jacob Hicks, Kenneth Plake, Scott Plake, Nicholas Hicks, Emily Hicks, Kyle Bache and Ryan Bache. She had 5 great-grandchildren, Ava Hicks, Daniel Plake, Brian Plake, Macie Lewis Plake and James Plake. Her sisters Delores Bolinger and Ruth Bradney both of Pittsburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and her younger brother Michael (Sally) Saporito.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Thursday September 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, with Father Jerome Spexarth, as celebrant. The mass will be streamed live at our web site www.bathnaylor.com
on Mrs. Hicks obituary page. Private burial will take place at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The parish rosary will be recited at 9:30am Thursday at the church. Pallbearers will be Jared Hicks, Jake Hicks, Nick Hicks, Kyle Bache, Ryan Bache, Ken Plake, and Scott Plake. A memorial has been established to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in care of the funeral home. Friends may call anytime on Wednesday at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, to sign the register book. Condolences may be left at our web site www.bathnaylor.com
.