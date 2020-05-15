|
|
PITTSBURG- Anna Marie (Nepote) Locke, 92, of Pittsburg, died of cancer at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children.
She was born June 22, 1927 at Mulberry, Kansas, the daughter of Giovanni (John) Nepote Fus and Anna Fassero Gamba. Her mother and twin died during her birth. She was raised by her father and step-mother, Lena (Vender) Nepote. She graduated from Arma High School in 1945.
On November 17, 1945, she was united in marriage to Alfred D. Locke at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church in Franklin, Kansas. To this union, four children were born, John, Sandy, Mark, and Angela.
In the early years of their marriage, she followed Al to his many different assignments while serving his country in the US Army. They returned to Pittsburg in 1955, where she lived until moving to Texas to live with Angela and her family after Al's death in 2001.
Ann worked for many years in the meat market at the Food Town Grocery Store on 4th St. She then was part of the team that opened the first McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburg, serving as the Breakfast manager. Ann retired from USD 250 in 1989, where she worked as a Paraprofessional.
Ann was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, where she was active in the Christmas Choir, Alter society, Rosary group, The Goodwill and taught Religious Education.
After moving to Texas, Ann became a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Frisco Lady Bug Red Hatters. She returned to Pittsburg in 2015.
Survivors include, two sons, Sandy Locke (Becky) of Springfield, Missouri and Mark Locke (Ann) of Garnett, Kansas; a daughter, Angela Bicknell and her husband, Mike of Pittsburg; a brother, John Nepote (Pat) of Owasso, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, a son, John Locke, her parents, John and Anna Nepote, her step-mother, Lena Nepote, two brothers who died in Italy before her parents came to America, her twin, who died at birth, and two sisters, Katherine Pommier and Alta Krasovec.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Anna Locke will be private. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Philip J. Voegeli as celebrant. A parish rosary will be prayed by Fr. Philip J. Voegeli. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Knights of Columbus Charities. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 15, 2020