DEWEY - Annette Elaine Schreppel, 72, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Bartlesville.
Annette was born to James and Kathleen Williams in Pittsburg, Kansas and attended school in Frontenac, Kansas. At the young age of 17, Annette married the love of her life, Jim Schreppel, Sr. and they made their home in Kansas early on and later in Oklahoma. They welcomed their son Jim Jr a few years later and he became their pride and joy. Over the years although Annette enjoyed working as a hairstylist, later making beautiful crafts at Hobby Lobby and studying the law, what she loved most was being at home and raising "Jimmie". Once retired, Annette also enjoyed gardening, decorating, crafting, listening to her enormous music collection (especially Elvis), and late night swims with her husband of 47 years.
Annette leaves behind many to cherish her memory including her son, Jim Jr and his wife Lee Ann, her grandchildren AJ, Nick, Grant and Katelynn along with her great grandchildren Abby, Emma, and Bentley. She also leaves behind her sisters and brothers in-law Barbara Hurt, Ruth and Terry Maus, Marcille and Dan Neigsch, and Jan and Greg Arthur along with 13 nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband who stood along her savior and welcomed her into heavens gates. She is also preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Kathy Dunbar and Marlane Williams, her brother in-law Jim Hurt, her niece Karlane Kraner, and her great niece Samantha Kraner.
A celebration of her life will be at 2:00pm Friday, December 13th at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 12, 2019