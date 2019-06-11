|
|
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI.-Antonia "Antoinette" Blazic, 101, of Rochester Hills, Michigan died at 11:10 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bellbrook Nursing Home at Rochester Hills, Michigan.
Mrs. Blazic was born November 8, 1917 at Franklin, Kansas the daughter of Johnand Mary Bernick Folker. Antoinette was a homemaker who has lived in Michigan since 1940. She was raised in Franklin and graduated from Arma High School. She married Ernest M. Blazic on May 10, 1937 at Lamar, Missouri. Mr. Blazic preceded her in death December 16, 1996. She was a member of the S.N.P.J. Lodge #225 at Arma, Kansas. Survivors include a daughter, Josephine (Leonard) Busuttil of Shelby Township, Michigan, a son, Ernest (Lois) Blazic Jr. of Loma Linda, California, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by three sisters and six
brothers.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 A.M. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 P.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Chapel in Arma. The family suggests memorials to Bellbrook St. Joseph Mercy Senior Community, 873 W. Avon Road, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7240 Chase\ Oaks Blvd., Plano, Texas 75025. Donations may also be sent to the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on June 11, 2019