PITTSBURG- Archie M. Meeks, 90, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 7:40 AM, Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born October 28, 1929, in Fort Benton, Montana to Howard and Elizabeth Meeks. Archie graduated from Fort Benton High School and went on to graduate from Montana State University with a degree in Industrial Arts.
On March 25, 1951, he married Lillie Mae Miller. She remains in their home in Pittsburg. In 1951 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Throughout his life he was an avid Ham radio operator. He had radio friends all over the world. As his career as an engineer with United States Gypsum took him to Nevada and California he participated with the Civil Air Patrol with disaster relief like the Alaska earthquakes, providing needed communications with families cut off from loved ones. During his time in Kansas he was active as a storm chaser helping to protect the local citizens.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Lillie Meeks, a son and 3 daughters, Don Meeks and his wife Beth of Carson City, Nevada; Joanne Meeks of Houston, Texas; Anita Neil and her husband Dave of Roanoke, Virginia and Teri Kleinsorge of Lenexa, Kansas; six grandchildren, Levi Meeks of Houston, Texas, Lester Meeks of Linden, Washington, Kale and Weston Kleinsorge, of Lenexa, Kansas, Jacob and Kasey Neil of Roanoke, Virginia; and three great grandchildren, Logan Meeks, Avery Meeks, and Lauren Swindlehurst.
He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Elizabeth Meeks, and two sons, Steve and Larry Meeks.
According to Archie's wishes he has been cremated. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Montana. Memorials may be sent to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 6, 2020