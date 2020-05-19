|
PITTSBURG- Strong independent, loving, hardworking, caring, outdoorsman, proud Sioux Native American always willing to lend a hand or help someone out or in need, a grandmother, mother, sister, loving wife. All are acceptable descriptions used to describe the most wonderful woman to be part of our lives.
Arlisse (Nikki) Faye Jameson age 68 passed away on April 7 2020, at her home with family in Pittsburg, Kansas after unfortunately losing her battle with cancer. Arlisse was born in Waggoner South Dakota, to Amos Willis Grant and Winifred Mae Keeler on June 1st 1951. Arlisse was one of fourteen children: Richard, Delores, Darlene, Romana, Viola, Vernell,Thelma and Thorvald Drappeau, and Willis, Catherine, Kenneth, Patrick ,Patricia, Arlisse Grant.
Arlisse was adopted in 1966 by Dr. Alex and Lucy Bednekoff and moved to Pittsburg Kansas. Where she grew up with the Bednekoff's other children: Catherine, Peter, and George. She Graduated from University High School in Pittsburg, Kansas. After school she was married 3 times and had 3 children: Jason Thomas Buffington, Jacob Amos Miller, and Jeremy Miller who passed away after birth. She worked for Heckert Construction Company where she met life long
friend Diane Heckert, and Harry's Cafe. She also met her last husband during this time, Lloyd (Hoppy) Allen Jameson who was a Pittsburg Fireman with the Pittsburg Fire Department and owner of Jameson Tree Service. Arlisse and Lloyd were avid hunters and fishermen both loved the outdoors and spending time with family at the family cabin on Neosho River. Arlisse will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Arlisse was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Allen Jameson Sr. and her biological parents Amos and Winifred Grant, and 7 siblings: Richard, Dolores, Darlene, Romana,Viola,and Thurvald Drappeau and Patrick Grant, and one son Jeremy Miller.
Arlisse is survived by her adoptive parents Dr. Alex and Lucy Bednekoff, three children: Jason Buffington and Jacob Miller, and Theresa Drappeau, and one Granddaughter Kassondra Buffington and 9 siblings: Vernell, Thelma Drappeau, and Willis, Catherine, Kenneth,and Patricia Grant, and Peter, Catherine, and George Bednekoff.
Book signing will be at Brenner Mortuary in Pittsburg Ks, on Wednesday May 20th, 2020 from 4:30-7:30pm. She will be laid to rest at Fort Scott National Cemetery on Thursday May 21st, 2020.
Published in Morning Sun on May 19, 2020