|
|
PITTSBURG - Art Hartshorn, Jr., 87, of Pittsburg, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
He was born October 3, 1932 at Pittsburg, Kansas, the son of Arthur A. Sr. and Mary M. (Albertson) Hartshorn. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1950. Art served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 on the USS Bradford during the Korean conflict. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he attended Pittsburg State University.
On August 16, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marian L. Dugger by Dr. Lloyd Rising at the First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg. She survives at the family home.
Art worked in the printing industry for his entire career with positions at the Miami County Republican in Paola, The P
ittsburg Headlight and Sun, The Morning Sun, Baker Printing and ProPrint.
He was member of the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg, Black Diamond Lodge of Weir, KS; Scottish Rite of Fort Scott, KS; Mirza Shrine and the American Legion Post No. 64.
Art had many interests and hobbies over the years including, water skiing, obtaining a private pilot's license, fishing, hunting, archery, radio-controlled airplanes and gardening.
In addition to his wife, Marian, he is survived by a son, Don Hartshorn and his wife, Jana of Pittsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis A. Hartshorn, his parents, and a sister, Wilma Farinacci.
A Graveside memorial service is set for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5) at Fort Scott National Cemetery, 900 E. National Ave. in Fort Scott, with Rev. Mark Chambers officiating. Graveside military rites will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery entrance prior to the funeral. Masonic rites will be given at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Brenner Mortuary by the Black Diamond Lodge #274 of Weir, Kansas. The family will receive friends following Masonic rites until 7:30 p.m. The family suggests memorials be given to the Mirza Shrine Transportation Fund or the Pittsburg State University Foundation for the Art & Marian Hartshorn Educational Scholarship. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 4, 2020