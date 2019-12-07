|
PITTSBURG - Aubrey Paul "Sarge" Anglen of Pittsburg, KS passed away among loved ones at 7:05 AM on Wednesday December 4th at Mt Carmel, Via Christi Medical Center from Pneumonia and failing health from complications with COPD and Lung Cancer. He was born on June 2 nd 1936 in Kansas City, KS to Aubrey Sylvester, and Ruth "Langford" Anglen.
He was in the Graduating Class of 1954 at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS.
He married his lifetime love Carol Ann Eaton on March 14 th 1958 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She preceded him in death on March 27 th 2013 after 55 years of Marriage. "Sarge" was also preceded in death by 2 sons, Paul Daniel Anglen, and Kevin Sean Anglen. His Parents, 3 Sisters, 2 Brothers, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He is survived by a sister Peggy J. Noah and her husband Clay Noah, a brother Stephen E. Anglen, and a step sister Laura Anglen. Also, his daughter Polly D. Salisbury of the home, a son Patrick D. Anglen of Kansas City, KS. 4 Granddaughters, Khira L Chavez, Kassandra D. Anderson, Heather Marie Anglen, and Brianna J Filby. 3 Grandsons, Bryan A. Anglen, Mark A. Anglen, Christopher S. Anglen, and 4 Great Grandchildren. He also had several "adopted" daughters, grands and greats.
"Sarge" served 22 proud years with many decorations and honors from the US Army. He is a Disabled Veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served in Greenland, Panama, Korea, Germany, as well as many duty stations in the US. He then taught ROTC at Pittsburg State before retiring.
After retirement he worked at Fettig Refrigeration and Air for 12 years in Pittsburg, and with his wife Carol Ann baked and decorated many cakes, in many styles, for many of the residents and businesses of Southeast Kansas. He was also involved through his sons with our local Boy Scouts of America.
"Sarge" and Carol Ann then spent 18 fun years on the road through 40 states as full time RV'ers before settling back in Pittsburg in 2006.
"Sarge" loved his family, the military, his country, and God. Read many westerns, and Sci-Fi. And was forever telling stories of his past where he showed off the best memory skills known to man!
He Will Be Missed!
A Celebration of Life service at the home with Full Military Honors will take place at a date to be determined later. Cremation will be by Midland Cremation Society of Joplin, MO. The Cremains will be interred with his Wife, and 2 Sons at the Eaton Family Cemetery in Ozark County, MO.

Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 7, 2019