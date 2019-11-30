Home

Friskel Funeral Home
230 E Mckay St
Frontenac, KS 66763
(620) 231-7360
Audrey "Grandma Honey" Brand


1927 - 2019
Audrey "Grandma Honey" Brand Obituary
FRONTENAC - Audrey Brand, "Grandma Honey" 92, of Frontenac KS, passed away on November 17, 2019, while staying with her daughter and son-in law in Valparaiso, IN, for the last five months.

She was born on January 10, 1927, in Frontenac, KS to Amy (Jumet) and Henry LeRoy.

She is survived by daughter, Linda Brown, of Little Elm, TX, and daughter and husband Judy (Rex) Brand-Richards of Valparaiso, IN, one Grandson; Randy (Jessica) Southard of Frontenac, KS, 11 Great Grandchildren, and six Great-Great Grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Fred H. Brand, two sons, David Howard (infant) and David Allen, one Son-in-Law, Dan Brown, and one granddaughter, Wendy (Southard) Newman.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020, at Friskel Funeral Home. A notice will be published with details at that time. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton MA 01061-0515 in care of Friskel Funeral Home 230 E. McKay Frontenac, KS 66763 or online at macular.org.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 30, 2019
