FORT SCOTT- Audrey Elaine (Golden) Crutcher, revered high school business educator and former Fort Scott resident, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri.
Born October 1, 1931, on the Golden family farm and ranch near Garland, Kansas, she was the daughter of Walter Bryan Golden and Opal Louise (Pettibon) Golden.
Crutcher graduated from Fort Scott High School and then attended Fort Scott Community College. She continued her education at Kansas State Teacher's College and graduated with a degree in business from what is now Pittsburg State University.
She married James Samuel ""Tex"" Crutcher November 25, 1953 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
In 1958, the Crutcher family, which now included son Greg and daughter Kim, moved to Garland, Kansas to help manage the Golden Farm and cattle operation.
Rev. Dr. Jared Witt and Rev. Steve Cole will conduct funeral services at 11:30 A.M. Friday, August 28th at the First United Methodist Church in Ft. Scott. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:30 A.M. prior to services at the church. Private burial will take place at the U. S. National Cemetery in Ft. Scott. Memorials are suggested to the Ft. Scott Community Foundation and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com
where a compete obituary may also be viewed.